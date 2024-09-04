Their Mailman Didn’t Deliver Even Though They Shoveled Their Property. They Decided To Make His Job More Difficult The Next Day.

I’m not one to disparage anyone who works for a living, but I think we can all admit that we’ve heard some mail carrier horror stories in our lives.

Perhaps we’ve even lived them ourselves!

The Reddit user you’re about to hear from was pretty fed up with their mailman and they decided to get a little bit of sweet revenge.

Check out what happened!

The Mailman. “I have had many small grievances with and from my mail delivery. A few days ago after an overnight snowstorm I was out at 8 am doing the sidewalk and driveway. You have 24 hours from when the snow stops to have your walkways cleared or you face the possibility of fines where I live.

Really?

Off to work I go and come home some 9 hours later and check the mailbox. Written on a piece of mail is the word SNOW. This is to indicate I need to clear my walkway (8 am shoveling ). I look at my yard and the mail person has trudged through my garden and the neighbors front yard (presumably to not walk back down my walkway and back up the neighbors).

Let’s see how the mailman deals with this…

So I now have the clearest cleanest walkway you ever seen and I have a 5 foot snowbank separating my yard from next door. Nothing about it is subtle I cleared my yard, my driveway, and back yard (visible from the walkway) there are wheelbarrow tracks to and from the wall. 3 hours of work and I have never been more pleased with myself.”

