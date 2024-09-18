Neighbor’s Teenage Son And His Friends Won’t Stop Parking In Their Driveway, So They Tattled To The Parents About Their Son’s Vaping Habit

Rule #1 of being a teenager: when you do stupid stuff, do it FAR AWAY from your house so, even if you get caught, your parents don’t find out.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

Your friends won’t stop parking in my driveway? Congrats your parents know you vape at 16. “My neighbors have a teenage son whose friends keep parking in my driveway. I went to check my mail last week and saw them all out front and decided to nicely bring it up which was met with eye rolls and fake “okays”.

Monday comes around and I come home to find 3 of his friends cars taking all the space I have to park. It was a 14 hour day for me so I wasn’t having it and made my second approach with intention to make myself very clear and said I’d make it the neighbor’s son’s problem. Tonight I get home and it’s happened again. I went next door and an adult finally answered! I brought up the cars at my place and added a side note their kid never expected!

He’s also been throwing his disposable vapes in my yard and I have the other neighbor as a witness! So I casually asked them to make sure that stops and the instant change in expression told me everything I needed to know after I walked away. Shortly after his friends left and I can assume they probably won’t be back for a while. Happy Spring Break, kid.”

If you’re gonna be a dumb teenager, don’t do it right next door!

Or don’t make the neighbor’s mad, anyway.

