They Gave a Coworker Lift, But He Stole The Change Out Of Their Car. So They Dropped Him At A Gas Station And Peaced Out.

I had a friend once and they said that they got into an argument with a coworker they were carpooling with.

They got so annoyed by him that they left him at a fast food place because they couldn’t take it anymore.

Left a coworker stranded an hour away from his home at a store. “This guy I worked with asked for a ride home after our shift, we both live in the same town, so I said sure. He said after work he had to get something at a store close by. Work ends we get in my car and I needed to stop for gas. I get to the gas station and fill my tank, I paid by CC at the pump. After I am done filling my tank I hit the yes button for a receipt and the machine says must go inside for one. I go inside and get my receipt.

I get back in the car and I drive to the store, when I get to the store the coworker gets out and says he will be a few minutes. After a few minutes of waiting I notice my cup holder of loose changes is empty. I am mad and think who does he think he is to steal from me after I was doing him a favor. I think screw him, he can find his own way home and I drive off.

Next day at work he confronts me and calls me an ******* for ditching him like that cause he had to wait five hours to get picked up. I say to him, hope the five hour wait was worth the three dollars in change he stole from me. He ends up telling all our coworkers I ditched him for stealing three dollars from me. The co-workers all gave me **** for it so I ended up quitting the job a week later.”

