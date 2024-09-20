‘They’ll put it on file that you keep trying to return things.’ – An Ex-Costco Worker Talked About How Customers Can Get Banned From Returning Items

Oh, Costco, you never let us down…

But if you’re thinking you can milk that membership for all time, you are mistaken.

That’s according to a former Costco employee who talked to TikTok viewers about how they could potentially be banned from returning items to the store.

Costco is known for being extremely customer-friendly and having a great return policy, but this guy said there are limits to their generosity.

He said to viewers, “I get questions like this all the time. No matter how many times you return something, they won’t ever really kick you out. They’ll put it on file that you keep trying to return things, and there will be a block in there so it won’t allow you to return anything anymore, but your membership will still be active, you can still use it at the register.”

He continued, “My last example was about somebody returning a play set, something like this. So in order to get blocked here, you’d have to do something like returning your electronics every 87 days just to get a new one so you wouldn’t have to actually pay it outright. That would get you blocked. That’s what they would consider something like a pattern of returns.”

The man added, “Whenever you do go to return something there’s a section at the bottom of the return screen on the employee side that says ‘Reason for Return.’”

He said that most Costco employees will leave that section blank, but if the reason given for a return is really out there, they will make a note of it.

He explained, “For example, that playset we just saw, you would put in the comments something like, ‘returned a play set because his kid grew up, be careful of anything he tries to return going forward.’”

Don’t press your luck!

Let’s take a look…

Costco never ceases to amaze us…

