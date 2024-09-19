This Bride-To-Be’s Sister Kept Making Fun Of Her Fiance’s Job, So She Uninvited Her From The Wedding

When it comes to family, some people like to make jokes and give each other a hard time.

What happens if your sister takes things too far and starts making fun of your fiance’s career choice?

That is what happened to the bride-to-be in this story, and she was so upset that she uninvited her sister from the wedding.

Now she wants to know if she was being too harsh.

AITA for Not Inviting My Sister to My Wedding After She Made Fun of My Fiancé’s Job? My (28F) fiancé, Alex (30M), and I are getting married in a few months. We’ve been together for five years, and he’s the love of my life. Alex is a talented artist who works as a freelance illustrator.

He doesn’t make a ton of money, but he’s passionate about what he does, and I support him fully. My sister, Emily (32F), has always had a more traditional outlook on careers. She works in finance and has been quite successful.

Over the years, she’s made several snide comments about Alex’s job, calling it a “hobby” and implying that he’s not ambitious enough. I usually let it slide because I know how she is, but it hurts both of us. A few weeks ago, during a family dinner, Emily made a particularly harsh comment.

She said, “I can’t believe you’re marrying a starving artist. Are you sure you want to spend your life supporting someone who can’t even afford to buy you nice things?” Alex was visibly upset, and I was furious. I told Emily that her comments were out of line and that she needed to respect our relationship. She shrugged it off as a joke, but I didn’t find it funny at all. After that, I started to reconsider inviting Emily to our wedding.

I don’t want any negativity on our special day, and I know she’ll probably say something rude or judgmental. So, I decided not to invite her. When Emily found out, she was livid. She accused me of overreacting and said that I was choosing a man over my own sister. My parents are upset too and think I’m being too harsh, but they don’t understand how hurtful her words have been. Now I’m wondering if I went too far. AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of her comments about my fiancé’s job? AITA?

