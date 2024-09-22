Hiss Brother Plans To Move Next Door, But He’s Uncomfortable With This Decision So He Drops Hints That He Should Find Other Options

Spending time with family can be fun… until they give you unnecessary responsibilities, like helping with the baby or checking up on their postpartum wife.

AITA brother’s family planning to move into the house beside us I (35M) have been living with my wife (34F), childless. We moved to a nice area, and have been staying comfortably for the past 3 years.

Meet this man’s brother, Bryan, and his family.

My brother (33M), let’s call him Bryan, and his wife, Tiffany (30F), are currently staying with our parents. Early of the year, Tiffany gave birth to my nephew. For context, we are Asians and this is the first baby in our family. Our parents are overwhelmed with excitement.

Bryan had a conflict with their parents.

Ultimately, this had led to a lot of friction among Bryan, SIL, and my parents due to different methods and ways of handling and raising the baby. I agree that my parents have no say in raising their grandkid, but as Asians, it is difficult for my brother to voice his concerns to our parents. And my mom is a very stubborn person.

Now, Bryan is planning to move into their neighborhood.

My brother is planning to move away from my parents’ place and to move into the house beside ours. Tiffany is from out of town, and she has no friends around. Hence, my brother thought it’s a good idea to move beside us, so we can help take care of his wife. Tiffany is a SAHM, and my wife is working from home.

He and his wife don’t feel comfortable about Bryan’s decision.

Bryan did not inform us prior to meeting with the realtor to view the house, assuming we will be OK with his family moving in beside us. I told him to re-consider as this is a long-term decision of buying a house. And there are plenty of other choices instead of the one beside us, in hopes that he will understand what I am hinting.

They’re also not too fond of the idea that their parents would visit them daily.

We are very happy with our current lifestyle, and we are both extremely introverts. We felt really uncomfortable after hearing the news that Bryan and his family are planning to moving beside us. My parents will be at Bryan’s place daily to visit the baby, and it’d be difficult for us to reject and not entertain them, seeing clearly we are at home.

Now, he’s asking if he is being selfish in this situation.

For further context, prior to this incident, our relationship has always been close, and the family is tight knitted. However, for the past weeks, my brother has been acting passive/aggressive towards me and SIL, probably due to us not supporting his decision to move beside us. AITA for being selfish and not supporting his decision in moving beside us?

