Young Lady Refused To Share Her Bathroom With Her Little Brother, And Now Her Family Is Blaming Her For His Shower Strike

Having personal space that’s free from stress and anxiety is important, especially if you’re a teenager.

This young lady uses one of the family bathrooms as her own, and cleaned and organized it to make it her personal space.

When she refused to share the space with her younger brother, he stopped showering.

Obviously, this is causing quite the stink.

AITA for being the reason why my brother has stopped showering I (16F) live with my only brother (13M) and our parents. My brother has never been the cleanest person. And while his bedroom is very neat and organized, he constantly leaves his trash and toys throughout our family’s kitchen and living room.

This girl is annoyed with his brother’s messiness.

There are almost always Legos covering the floor and furniture, despite having a whole Lego studio set up in our basement for him. The mess is extremely aggravating to me as I already have pretty bad anxiety. It is annoying because I am the only person who it bothers, so I am the only person left to pick it up.

Her brother made a decision.

Last week, my brother announced to me that he was going to start showering in my shower. For context, we have two showers in our house. One in my parents’ bedroom’s bathroom and one in the only other bathroom, which I currently have been the only one using for the past year.

But she didn’t agree with it.

The whole family used to only use the shower in our parents’ bathroom because it is much bigger and nicer. However, last year, I cleaned up the other shower and bought shelves for it in order for me to start using it as my shower. While it sounds stupid, this is the only place I have to myself (besides my room) that is not covered with my brother’s junk. I actually take care of it and clean it every week.

Their parents even side with her.

Also, I have a decent-sized collection of body washes that I have bought with my own money from my job. When I heard that he wanted to start using this space, I felt a little upset, as this shower is pretty important to me (yes, I know it sounds stupid). My parents sided with me after telling them, as they said that he can keep using the shower in their bathroom that he has been for the past 5 or 6 years.

Now, she feels bad because his brother hasn’t showered for days.

Now, he hasn’t showered for the past few days, and I am starting to feel bad. However, I just want one space to myself, since he gets to trash our entire house with his large Lego collection and toys. And I simply don’t have time to have more to clean up since I play two sports, go to school, and work. And he doesn’t ever feel obligated to clean, despite not really doing anything besides going to school, playing with Legos, and watching TV. Am I the jerk?

Let’s see how other people reacted to this.

This user says it’s not her fault at all.

You shouldn’t feel ashamed, says this one.

This user thinks it’s a manipulation tactic.

What a great point!

Finally, this user is calling the brother lazy and manipulative.

There’s a perfectly fine shower room he’s been using in the past 6 years.

It’s not your fault he’s going on a hygiene strike.

