Young Man Was Feeling Sick, But His Sister Insisted He Come Talk To Her. He Ended Up Losing It In Front Of Her.

Sometimes, children are more afraid of their older siblings than their parents.

This young man, despite feeling sick, had to come running down when her sister called out for him – but she regretted her hold over him eventually.

Want me to come see you even though I’m sick and trying to go to the bathroom? Okay! During Christmas break, during my first or second year in college (19m), my siblings and I were in charge of cleaning up the house before we had guests over for Christmas Eve dinner. I was feeling off that day, and kept running to the bathroom to relieve myself. I had the runs, really. I’m not trying to be punny.

This man felt like throwing up when her sister called him.

My bedroom was in the basement, but I had to come upstairs to use the bathroom anytime I needed to go. So, next time I had to go, I felt like I was going to throw up. I flew up the stairs and try to run to the bathroom, but my older sister (22ish) called for me from the kitchen.

This was their conversation…

It went something like this. Sis: OP, come here! Me: Okay, but can I go to the bathroom fi- Sis; No! I need you to come here now! Me: But sis, I think I’m gonna be- Sis: OP, come here NOW!

As he expected, he threw up on the kitchen sink.

Understanding that I would be yelled at regardless of what choice I did, I begrudgingly went to the kitchen. My sister barely opened her mouth before I ran over to the sink and hurled into it. I don’t think I ever threw up so much before in my life.

Her sister was so mad!

My sister was pissed and sent me to my room, where I ended up spending the rest of they day in confinement. Turns out, I had a pretty bad stomach bug, and my sister had to clean up the sink I threw up in. I ended up missing out on the nice BBQ dinner my family had that night. No, it was not Christmas Eve that day. My siblings and I were just getting the deep cleaning done that day.

And she got sick, too, and missed the opening of gifts.

But come Christmas morning, my sister couldn’t join the rest of us for the gift opening ’cause she was sick then! To this day, she gets mad whenever this story gets brought up and tells me I should’ve just gone to the bathroom.

That was funny.

Let’s see how people reacted to this story.

Sometimes being the older sibling pays off.

But not in this case.

