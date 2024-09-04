Vrbo Customer Rented A Property And Found Out They Couldn’t Stay There Because It Was Under Construction And For Sale

What the hell is going on with all these crazy vacation rental stories lately?

It never ends!

And here’s yet another one for you to chew on…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how things went south when she and her family arrived at a Vrbo property they rented in Galveston, Texas.

The problem?

There was construction going on at the house and there was a For Sale sign in the front yard.

She called the real estate agent who was listed on the For Sale sign and was told that the construction workers were there because there was a mold issue in the house.

But wait, there’s more!

The agent also told her that there would be an estate sale going on when she was supposed to stay there….oh, and the beds for her kids didn’t have any mattresses.

Jeez!

She called Vrbo officials and was told that they couldn’t find the owner of the house, so she was basically out of luck.

Vrbo customer service eventually decided to give her some money to pay for a hotel, but she decided it was better to simply leave and drive back home.

She said, “I thought they were better than Airbnb. We’re not happy with the solution.”

Check out the video.

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that she eventually got in touch with the owners, who claimed they didn’t know she had booked the place and that’s why the construction and the estate sale were going on.

They also told her that they had previously deactivated their Vrbo account.

She said, “It seems like there was a glitch.”

This is how people responded to her story.

One individual is a fan of Airbnb.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

That was definitely NOT in the rental agreement!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.