Spark Driver Explains Why She Doesn’t Scan Items At Walmart’s Self-Checkout Anymore, And People Think It’s Suspicious. – ‘I think that person over there is stealing.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Today I learned what a Spark driver is!
And it’s all thanks to a TikTokker who posted a video that enlightened all of us.
And the video is a good reminder to mind your own business…
The video shows the woman in a checkout line at Walmart and the text overlay on the video reads, “Me when people think I’m stealing from Walmart because I’m not scanning everything…whole time it’s prepaid because I’m a Spark Driver.”
The video’s caption says it all: “Mind YO business.”
Words to live by!
Check out her video.
@dulitty
Mind YO BUSINESS 🙃 #letmedomyjob #focusonyourself #notstealing #mindyourownbusiness #dontcarewhatothersthink #stayinyourlane #sparkdriver #sparkdelivery #walmart
Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.
One viewer shared their thoughts.
This person weighed in.
And another viewer spoke up.
I never thought about that before…
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · self-checkout, shopping, spark, spark driver, tiktok, top, video, viral, walmart
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.