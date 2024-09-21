September 21, 2024 at 8:49 am

Spark Driver Explains Why She Doesn’t Scan Items At Walmart’s Self-Checkout Anymore, And People Think It’s Suspicious. – ‘I think that person over there is stealing.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dulitty

Today I learned what a Spark driver is!

And it’s all thanks to a TikTokker who posted a video that enlightened all of us.

And the video is a good reminder to mind your own business…

The video shows the woman in a checkout line at Walmart and the text overlay on the video reads, “Me when people think I’m stealing from Walmart because I’m not scanning everything…whole time it’s prepaid because I’m a Spark Driver.”

The video’s caption says it all: “Mind YO business.”

Words to live by!

Check out her video.

@dulitty

Mind YO BUSINESS 🙃 #letmedomyjob #focusonyourself #notstealing #mindyourownbusiness #dontcarewhatothersthink #stayinyourlane #sparkdriver #sparkdelivery #walmart

♬ Mood all 2024 – Mood

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

And another viewer spoke up.

I never thought about that before…

