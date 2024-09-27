Walmart Shopper Showed Viewers What He Did When He Couldn’t Access Products In A Locked Case. – ‘I can hear you arguing over who’s going to help me.’

Sometimes in life, you have to take things into your own hands…

That’s what a TikTokker did and he was nice enough to post a video and show viewers what went down when he couldn’t get his hands on products he wanted that were locked up in a case at a Walmart store.

The video shows the man pick up a phone in Walmart and say to someone on the other line, “Hello, I’m a customer, and I need assistance in sporting goods. I’ve been here long enough to Google your intercom code, so if somebody could help, that would be sweet. Thanks!”

The man could hear Walmart employees talking about who had to help him out and he said over the store intercom, “I can hear you arguing over who’s going to help me.”

A female employee eventually came up to help the man and told him that she’d been working since 5 a.m. and was not supposed to be there. She also told him she didn’t have the keys required to open the case and she had to go find another employee to help.

Another employee helped him out and told him not to use the store’s intercom system again.

In his caption, the man who posted the video wrote, “Bruuuh @Walmart This isn’t a criticism of your employees…but why offer items to sell [if no one] has the keys to get them? Better yet, staff your store so that lady doesn’t have to be there 12+hrs a day- you’re making her miserable.”

Yeesh…

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This viewer weighed in.

Another viewer made a funny/accurate comment.

And this individual weighed in.

I might’ve done the same thing…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.