Wife Gave Hubby A Deadline To Get A Job Or Get Lost And He Refused. Now He’s Threatening To Come Over To Get His Things Whenever He Wants, So She Gave Him A Burning Reason To Get Them Out Immediately.

To be a woman of your word, you need to follow through on things you’ve said.

The woman in this story had no problem with that.

Check out how she dealt with these complications of an ultimatum she gave her husband.

You’re going to come in while I am not home to get your things? I don’t think so. In March I gave my husband a deadline to have a steady job: May 1. April 19th, I remind Richard that this deadline is coming up.

But he has his own plans.

He says that it doesn’t matter, he’s leaving either way.

He says he will come to my place while I am not home and get whatever he wants. Um, no. Threatening to break into my house doesn’t work for me.

So she gets even tougher.

So, I tell him he will have these antiques he bought out of the house tonight or they will be a bonfire in the morning. My landlord has since given him permission to put them in the carport. I agreed, but said there would be a bonfire in the morning. He said he called to borrow his father’s van and will have his furniture out the same night.

Here’s what people are saying.

How sad. The people who use fire as a weapon seem to not understand or respect its dangers.

Good question. Maybe he’s doing a TV marathon of The Simpsons.

Were you one of those pyro kids?

I’m not sure. Apparently keeping your word is “petty.”

Either that or he has some rights simply by having lived there for a long time.

I wonder if he’s working now.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.