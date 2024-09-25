Woman In A Parking Lot Harassed Him About A Truck That Didn’t Belong To Him, So He Played Along and Made Her Look Silly

There’s not a whole lot to this story from the pages of Reddit, but boy, it sure is funny!

I never said it was my truck. “I live in a city & to save money I don’t own a car. Sometimes it’s inconvenient but mostly the subway & buses get me where I need to go. For groceries there’s a big grocery chain just a few blocks away. So, I’m leaving the grocery one day, a bag in my arm and another in a small backpack.

I’m walking through the parking lot on the way home and this lady steps out in front of me and starts yelling that I parked my truck too close to her car. I look next to her and this little orange hatchback is parked with the driver side right up against the white line. Next to it is a large white pick up with its passenger side also right up against the white line. Each vehicle was within its proper spot but with little more than the width of the line painted on the pavement separating them. As I’m looking at the situation and trying to figure out what’s going on. This women is yelling at me calling me a short little **** and demanding I move “my truck”. Now I know I’m short, I’ve been teased about it enough. No big deal. I’m also aware when some bully is having a tough day and wants to abuse someone, they don’t tend to challenge the biggest dude around.

They pick someone who looks easier to abuse. Still, every now and then I don’t have the patience for such nonsense. I decided to push back. I know it wasn’t my truck but I wasn’t going to tell her that. So I said “I’ll park however I like and I’m not moving that truck”. She kept yelling and mocking me and I continued to refuse to move the truck. Anyhow, while this is happing a dude walks past us, tosses something in the back of the truck, climbs in and starts to pull out. She does a double take and seems lost for words. As the truck pulls away I say “I never said it was my truck”. Then I continue on my way through the parking lot, headed home.”

Parking lots are where enemies are made…

