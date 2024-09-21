Woman Warns Against Giving People Access To Your Personal Info After Her Dad Took Out A $34,000 Loan In Her Name And Fled The Country

A lot of TikTok videos are fun and fluffy…this is not one of them.

In fact, it’s the kind of story that will make your blood boil and might even cause you to shake your fist in the air.

Here’s what happened: a woman named Lauren posted a video on the social media platform and talked about the HUGE shock she got from an unexpected phone call that threw her for a loop.

Lauren said, “Never let anyone have access to your personal information, even if that’s your father if you’re over the age of 18.”

She explained that she got a phone call telling her that her loan payment was overdue…but she never took out a loan.

She was then told that she was the primary person listed on the new car loan and that the secondary person was…wait for it…her dad.

Lauren told viewers that she said, “This doesn’t make any sense. He took all this money out and is going to be using it for other purposes, most likely.”

The caller told her that her ID and her signature were on the loan and that she was on the hook for the car payment.

Oh, and there was one other big problem: her dad took off to Puerto Rico.

The caption to Lauren’s video reads, “Anyone wanna Venmo me like $34,000??????????”

Here’s her video.

And this is what folks had to say.

This TikTokker is going through it, too…

Another person offered some advice.

And this person chimed in.

Insane that a father would do this to their child.

