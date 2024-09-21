Young Apprentice Welder Runs Into His Old Boss Who Shames Him For Quitting, So He Laughs At Him And Proves He’s On To Better Things

Bad bosses love to manipulate, guilt trip and rub the past in your face. This extra-bad boss did all three.

When this young worker runs into an old boss who tried to shame him for quitting, he proves he’s better off without that job anyway.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for laughing at my old boss? I (18) am an apprentice welder. My dad helped me get a job after I graduated. Before that, I worked at a oil change shop. My boss was okay, but he thought that I owed him everything for a joe job.

One day, his boss gave him a troubling ultimatum.

When I graduated in June, he tried to tell me I was fired if I didn’t work the day of my grad. I quit on the spot. You have to love at will employment. So I just got a week off between jobs and I went with my mom to do some shopping.

Guess who he ran into?

I saw my boss and said hi. He asked if I had found a job since no one had ever called him for a reference. I told him I was working as a welder. He said that he was glad I had a job, but that I was a jerk for quitting without notice.

He couldn’t control his reaction at this point.

I laughed at him and asked if he remembered trying to make me miss my graduation. He blushed and walked away. My mom says that I was rude to laugh at him. I think he was rude to try and guilt trip me.

It’s always awkward running into an old boss.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks the welder was totally right to call out his old boss.

The welder was merely matching their old boss’ energy.

It’s clear to this redditor that this boss had rotten intentions from the start.

The welder shouldn’t let themselves be stepped on by anyone!

This boss got a dose of reality hotter than any welding torch.

Sometimes burning bridges is just the spark you need to find something better.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.