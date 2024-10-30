A Creepy Guy Asked To Borrow Her Phone And She Got A Really Weird Vibe From Him, So She Listened To Her Gut And Told Him No

It’s hard for a lot of young women to say no and to think ill of people.

The person in this story is no different and she feels guilty about how she handled a request from a stranger.

Here’s what happened and why she was uncomfortable.

AITA for refusing to lend my phone to a complete stranger ? I am 20 and I was at a bus stop. A man there gave me a weird vibe l couldn’t explain. He approached me and asked if he could use my phone to make a phone call.

So she tries to get more information.

I asked what kind of phone call he intended to make and he said, “I need to call my friend because I need money to pay my hotel room for tonight.” I told him that my bus could be here at any moment and that he might then not have time to call his friend. He insisted and said he would take the bus with me if that happens.

Then her gut starts talking.

I don’t know why but that offer weirded me out even more. I was also uncomfortable with giving my phone to a stranger because I’m a bit weird with people touching my stuff with dirty hands. I couldn’t bring myself to say no because I felt like I had asked too many questions already and might have gotten his hopes high. So I just walked away and said I was sorry but I was in a hurry and even if he took the bus with me I would have to quickly get out so it wasn’t going to work. He laughed and walked away too and that’s where he seemed nice and I thought maybe I overreacted.

Here is what folks are saying.

Absolutely. Ruminating is so bad for you.

Women have been conditioned to feel guilty for saying no.

Excellent point. Very sketchy.

An important tip. Protect yourself!

It’s concerning how many people don’t know these things.

A predator or a con artist or both.

Or maybe a normal person – she’s still allowed to say no.

