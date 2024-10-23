A Customer Tried To Scam A Truck Driver On A Delivery, So They Made Sure They Got A Huge Bill Because Of It

If you screw over someone at their job, chances are pretty good that you’re gonna get it back in a big way.

Ruin my Friday night? We’ll ruin your Monday morning. “I am a truck/crane operator for a company that delivers building materials to construction sites. Wood, Dry wall, Concrete, Windows, Doors, you name it. I was on my way back to the depot at around 5 PM on a Friday. A seller from the company HQ calls me and asks me to move some stuff for a customer on my way back (about 10 km detour) She didn’t tell me how much though. Being the workaholic that I am I oblige and go to the address and when I get there its empty as i expected (almost all construction stops at 4 pm). I call the costumer and he tells me to move 10 pallets of Drywall and 8 pallets of concrete and make room for it on the other side of the building.

I unfold the crane and start loading, pallets are spread everywhere so I have to pack up the crane and move the truck (Adding time and fees) until I’m done. Truck is now loaded to the legal limit but I’m just going around the house on private land so no big deal. The time is now 8 pm and I get a call from my chief of transport (or dispatch) Call Him CT and me ME: CT: Hey how are you doing ? Me: Just done loading and going around to unload CT: WHAT!! its been 3 hours, its taken you 3 hours to load 2 pallets.

ME: Wait.. 2 pallets ? The costumer said 18 pallets …. CT: ……I’m going to call you back. *He hangs up* I now get around to the other side and see that there is no place ready for 18 pallets. I am now tired hungry and absolutely MAD. (Keep in mind I start work at 4 am).

I just start putting pallets where they fit i don’t care for sorting or anything I throw everything of in one place. My manager calls me and its a asks whats happening and I explain to him and he almost hits the roof. Turns out those 2 pallets was a wrongly placed delivery, meaning original delivery driver placed the wrong so I was going to move them for FREE. The customer had tricked me because he knew I was young and wanted to prove myself. I eventually get all the stuff of report EVERY bit of time, replacing, and movement of the truck and head back to the depot. Now Me, My manager, CT, And the Seller have been at work 6 hours more than we should on a Friday night. We get everything together with paperwork and stuff before we head home. Monday morning: I get to work as usual and start doing my rout of deliveries as usual constructions start at 7 am. I get back in my cab from a delivery 07:10am. There are 25 Missed calls from Fridays costumer and 2 from CT. I don’t dare call the customer so i call CT and he explains: The customer = AC for ******* customer. ME: I have 25 missed calls from AC, What have you done this morning ? (With a smile and nervousness in my voice) CT: Me and M (Manager) have executed justice. AC got the bill AC wanted to avoid and extra fees to go with it. he has now been billed for: CT,M,Seller and ME´s combined 6 hours overtime 5 Replacing of truck 6 Hours of extra Fuel cost 18 Moving fees 18 fees for non open area of delivery All this combined totales up to : 702,200 SEK Or 75,711 USD ME now laughing my *** off: So should i answer him or?

CT: NO NO NO For the love of god no block his number. you should NOT have to deal with him now, The seller is taking care of it. Moral of the story: DON’T scam truckers, we do a hazardous and tiring job as it is. We don’t need your bull ****.”

