A Woman Showed The Creepy Secret Door She Found In Her Cousin’s New House

Who’s ready for a spooky TikTok story?!?!

Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman named Noelle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she found a secret door in the home her cousin bought.

Noelle said, “My cousin just bought a new house, and I’m scared.”

She showed viewers the door she found in a closet. When she opened it, she discovered a secret playroom that looked like it was decorated by children.

Noelle said, “There’s two doors over there. I told her to padlock them because I think someone is living in their walls.”

She added, “Tell me this isn’t the most terrifying thing you’ve ever seen.”

Check out the video.

Noelle posted a follow-up video and showed viewers more of the creepy, secret room…

Take a look.

Now let’s see how folks reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Okay, this is pretty creepy…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.