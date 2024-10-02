October 1, 2024 at 11:48 pm

A Woman Showed The Creepy Secret Door She Found In Her Cousin’s New House

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@recklessrevivalco

Who’s ready for a spooky TikTok story?!?!

Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman named Noelle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she found a secret door in the home her cousin bought.

Source: TikTok

Noelle said, “My cousin just bought a new house, and I’m scared.”

She showed viewers the door she found in a closet. When she opened it, she discovered a secret playroom that looked like it was decorated by children.

Source: TikTok

Noelle said, “There’s two doors over there. I told her to padlock them because I think someone is living in their walls.”

She added, “Tell me this isn’t the most terrifying thing you’ve ever seen.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@recklessrevivalco

Sleepovers will be at my house…

♬ original sound – recklessrevival_

Noelle posted a follow-up video and showed viewers more of the creepy, secret room…

Take a look.

@recklessrevivalco

Part 2 of the weird creepy playroom saga…

♬ original sound – recklessrevival_

Now let’s see how folks reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Okay, this is pretty creepy…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter