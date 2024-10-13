‘Is it considered stealing? Is it a bad play?’ – Airbnb Guest Asked If Others Take All The Complimentary Snacks In Rentals

Eat first, ask questions later.

That’s my philosophy when it comes to snacks in Airbnbs, but maybe I’ve been doing it incorrectly the whole time.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked about a pressing issue that we all need to take seriously: are we supposed to eat those complimentary snacks in Airbnb rentals or leave them alone?

The woman said, “Morality question for you guys. If you’re staying in an Airbnb, and they have a nice little spread like this. And you go to leave, and it still looks like this, how wrong is it to just take every single thing that they have out?”

She added, “Since it was for you here, is it wrong for you to take home? Is it considered stealing? Is it a bad play? Or is this stuff fair game?”

Good question…

Here’s the video.

@scrublifebsn Personally- I say use what you need while youre there, and dont take anything “extra” home. ♬ original sound – ScrublifeBSN

