Amazon Prime Customer Isn’t Happy About The Company’s New Policies. – ‘You can no longer get 2 day shipping guaranteed.’

Change is inevitable with just about everything in life…and that includes the subscriptions in our lives.

A TikTokker named Candace posted a video and sounded off against some new Amazon policies that she’s not happy with.

Candace said, “Most places you can no longer get 2 day shipping guaranteed. Now it’s 3, 4, 5 day shipping. I just found out when you make a return, like I’m fixing to return some things that I bought. You know have to wait 30 days after they’ve received the item.”

She added that her recent large orders from Amazon usually have an item missing and that she has to get in touch with the company to have it taken care of.

Candace said that she’s also not a fan of Amazon’s new replacement and refund policy and explained that customers have to send the company a document telling them about their missing items.

Then, customers have to wait 24 to 48 hours to see if Amazon will issue them a refund.

She doesn’t fault the company when they do miss an item, stating that she understands due to their sales volume. But, she does have a problem with their new policy pertaining to these replacements and refunds.

Candace said, “So they can legitimately just decide, no it’s not missing. And then you’re screwed.”

She added, “Remind me of the benefits we’re paying $180 a year for again? Like you’re taking away all of the instant benefits that I pay for? So that’s gonna be the next thing I’m canceling.”

Take a look at her video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared a story.

Folks are pretty upset about this…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.