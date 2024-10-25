October 25, 2024 at 4:22 pm

Apple Macbook Owner Explained Why She’s Not Happy With The Feature They Took Away With In The Latest Model

by Matthew Gilligan

Yazmyn said, “So I’m just upgrading my laptop, from the old Macbook, it’s like a 2017, to the new one.”

Yazmyn continued, “Oh, my God, I did not know that Apple got rid of the light up.”

She added, “That was the best part! Why would they get rid of it?”

