Best Buy Shopper Reveals How People Can Trade In Their Old AirPods For Gift Cards

If you’re in need of a new pair of AirPods, you’re gonna want to pay attention to what this guy has to say!

His name is Colman and he posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a pro tip about how they can trade in their AirPods for a brand new pair at Best Buy.

He said, “You know you can trade in your old AirPods and get brand new ones? I didn’t until yesterday.”

Colman said that he thought he lost his pair of AirPods so he bought another pair, only to find the originals later…and then he lost both pairs.

He bought a third set of AirPods but he didn’t like how the new design fit in his ears.

Colman explained, “I went to Apple, and they said all they could do for me was clean them. But the employee at the Apple store added, “Best Buy will buy your AirPods from you.”

Colman said, “It’s true. I did just buy a new pair of headphones from Best Buy because I traded in two of my three pairs. They gave me a Best Buy gift card, and then I went and bought Shokz.”

He said he received $80 for the two pairs of AirPods and added, “So not the full price, but considering that they bought back a pair that didn’t work, I’ll consider it a win.”

