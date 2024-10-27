Bride And Groom Had A Strict Headcount For Their Small Wedding, But Now One Of The Guests Insists On Bringing A Plus One

Planning a wedding can be stressful, and when the day is almost here, it is important that everything goes as planned.

In today’s story, the brother of one of the people getting married wants to bring his girlfriend to the wedding, but his request comes just days before the wedding.

This is causing drama for the soon to be married couple.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not letting my brother invite his new gf and her son to my wedding at the last minute? I’ve been planning my outdoor mountainside wedding for a year and it’s happening in two weeks. 9 people are invited and our intent was always to have a private and intimate ceremony. The family that is coming are flying in from out of state and we RARELY get everyone together like this. Our parents (who are older) and closest friends aren’t invited, but they will be coming to our reception back home in a few months from now. We have a house rented for a week, private chef hired, and everything is paid by headcount. We’re so excited to host everyone and have an entire week of family time planned.

OP’s brother wants to bring a plus one.

My brother, who is 42, started dating someone less than a month ago. He came to me last week telling me she would be coming to the wedding. When I told him no, his response was “if she can’t go, then I won’t go” and offered to share his food with her. It was still a hard no.

The brother now wants the girlfriend’s son to come too.

Feeling forced to compromise, we agreed that she could come after the ceremony, which he appreciated. Now, he is saying that the girl is planning an outing for a day to take my other brother and his kids out to get to know this girl AND she wants to bring her 8 year old son to the house rental. I again tell him no and said it’s inappropriate for a young boy to meet our family after they just started dating.

OP is happy the brother found a girlfriend.

The only grace I will give my brother is that he hasn’t been dating or in a relationship in several years. So he’s very excited and I’m very happy that he’s happy, but…I can’t wrap my head around how he feels entitled to this. He completely disagrees with me and is making me feel like I’m the one being rude and unreasonable. So let’s hear it Reddit. AITA?

The brother needs to respect the wishes of the bride and the groom. One day, if things work out with the girlfriend, he’ll understand when he’s planning his own wedding.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader doesn’t think the girlfriend should attend the wedding.

Another reader thinks the girlfriend is moving too fast.

This reader thinks the brother’s requests are inappropriate.

This person calls the brother “entitled.”

This person thinks the brother’s requests are “ridiculous.”

It’s such a new relationship. The girlfriend doesn’t belong at this small wedding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.