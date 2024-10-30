Car Owner Said She Dropped Her Vehicle Off At An Auto Shop And Got A Notification That Someone Else Had Picked It Up

Hmmm, that doesn’t sound good…

I’ve had some less-than-stellar experiences with mechanics before, but I’ve never gotten a heads-up that someone else drove my car away from an auto shop!

That’s what happened to a woman named Maddie and she told TikTokkers all about it.

The text overlay on Maddie’s video reads, “If you took my car please give it back” and she told viewers, “I got a notification yesterday that my car was picked up at the body shop, and I did not get my car. My husband does not have my car. Nobody I know has my car, but it was picked up. Just not by anybody I know.”

She said she got a text message from the auto shop that said her car was picked up and Maddie said, “I immediately freaked out because I did not pick up my car.”

Maddie said she called the auto shop and the woman who answered told her she couldn’t do anything until the next day because it was after 5 p.m.

She said, “Ummm, okay. I love customer service in America.”

Take a look at the video.

Maddie posted a follow-up video and said that the people at the shop were really nice, “but sadly, I don’t think they saw how big of a deal it was.”

Maddie’s car was NOT stolen but had been in the auto shop’s parking lot all night, so it sounds like the whole thing was a big mix-up.

She said, “I just wish that, even if something is not yours, people realize the value of it to other people. Because for me, my car’s the most expensive thing I own, and I personally can’t afford to buy another one. So I kind of wish that they saw the gravity of the situation. Not knowing that my car was stolen, but they didn’t really think it was that big of a deal.”

Maddie added, “Pro tip: I would leave an air tag in your car. Just in case something happens, so that you can see who has your car. Because you never know, if you drop it off, where it’s gonna go.”

