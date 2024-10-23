Customer Refused To Pay $140 For An Oil Change, So This Shop Staff Put Back His Old Oil And A Little Bit Extra

How much are you willing to pay for an oil change for your 22-year-old SUV?

This man charged his customer $140, but he thought it was too much.

So he asked the staff to simply put the old oil back in his vehicle.

Read on to find out what else they included, free of charge.

140$ that’s expensive for an oil change, take It out put the old oil back, aight bet. 140$ seems steep, but keep in mind this was a 22-year-old Chevy SUV. Not only did it need an oil change, but it’s already suffering from bad piston slap which we documented. It got dropped off for overnight oil change, and first thing in the morning, the customer showed up for his truck.

The truck owner said he won’t pay for the price.

When he heard the price, he got upset and said he wasn’t paying that, and to put the old oil back. He doesn’t care that it wasn’t possible, even after explaining it. He gave off huge jerky vibes, and judging from the condition of his truck, he’s always been a prick.

This man along with another tech person talked about how they were going to put the old oil back.

When he left, I had a talk with the other tech and he was confused about how we’re putting the old oil back, when it was so bad it looked like burnt oil. I told him we’re gonna pump the top of waste oil enough to fill his truck. All the waste oil is mixed synthetic, axle, and standard oil, and generally not a good idea to reuse it. But he insisted, when he said he didn’t care how.

They even added a little axle grease to it.

We put his old filter back and put desert heat aged old oil back in it. And as added measure, one of the techs he annoyed put axle grease on the top of his catalytics. It doesn’t damage anything or cause smoke, but it smells totally horrible when it’s heated.

His boss was worried that his engine might blow up any minute.

We put his truck down, put it outside, and gave the keys to the owner of the shop. When he came to get his truck, the owner was outside waiting, and told him not to come back again. The boss is still worried we might be on the hook for his engine if it blows, and we showed him all the paperwork and the documented piston slapping. We figure his truck might last another year at best if he changed the oil by now.

