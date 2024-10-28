October 28, 2024 at 6:22 pm

Domino’s Pizza Customer Says He Knows The Truth About Their Order Tracker. – ‘This thing just moves by itself.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bologniguy

I’ve often wondered about this, and now I finally have some answers…

A man posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers the straight dope about what’s really going on with the online pizza tracker that customers are able to monitor when they order from Domino’s.

Source: TikTok

The man told viewers, “Not to ruin the magic for anyone, but this thing is not real. It’s not tracking your order. There’s no real-time tracking.”

Source: TikTok

He added, “What they do is they guess how long your order might take when you order it, and then this thing just moves by itself. But, it’s got a patent number, so looks legit, right?”

I don’t know if I’m happy about this news…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@bologniguy

#greenscreen #dominos

♬ original sound – Bologniguy

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Are we being lied to…?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter