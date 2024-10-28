Domino’s Pizza Customer Says He Knows The Truth About Their Order Tracker. – ‘This thing just moves by itself.’

I’ve often wondered about this, and now I finally have some answers…

A man posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers the straight dope about what’s really going on with the online pizza tracker that customers are able to monitor when they order from Domino’s.

The man told viewers, “Not to ruin the magic for anyone, but this thing is not real. It’s not tracking your order. There’s no real-time tracking.”

He added, “What they do is they guess how long your order might take when you order it, and then this thing just moves by itself. But, it’s got a patent number, so looks legit, right?”

I don’t know if I’m happy about this news…

Are we being lied to…?

