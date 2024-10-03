October 3, 2024 at 10:46 am

DoorDash Customer Shared What Happened After His Order Was Left On His Door Handle

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mrburgies

It drives me nuts when delivery drivers leave food on my doorstep and don’t knock on my front door and hand it to me even though my profile specifically states that I want my orders delivered straight into my hands.

And this story is yet another reminder of why I’m right about this (among other things).

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when his DoorDash order was left on his door handle.

Source: TikTok

The incident went down in New Jersey and the text overlay reads, “This is the reason why I will NEVER be ordering delivery again (they put the bag on the door handle).”

Source: TikTok

Viewers can see that the spilled food caused quite a mess and the TikTokker was obviously annoyed enough to post a video and show the world.

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@mrburgies

I will never be ordering delivery again

♬ original sound – ex7stences

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another person sounds frustrated.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Yikes!

That was a mistake!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter