Family Wanted Her To Include Her Girlfriend’s Twin Sister In A Birthday Party, But She Wanted It To Be Her Girlfriend’s Party Only, So She Never Made Arrangements For The Twin Sister

AITA for throwing a party for my girlfriend that isn’t also celebrating her sister? I (32F) decided this year I wanted to have a surprise party for my girlfriend’s (34F) birthday.

It’s been a really hard year for her since getting laid off and having to work two jobs while also trying to finish up her master’s degree and I wanted to do something special for her. My dad already secured a venue and I sent out invites to her friends and family last week.

The thing is, she has a twin sister, I’ll call her A. There’s been some animosity over the years regarding the two of them where the family puts her sister on a pedestal and they haven’t been very kind to my girlfriend. They’re always telling her that she should be more like A and gassing her and her accomplishments up.

When my girlfriend finished undergrad the family didn’t even care, I mean we weren’t expecting anything but all she wanted to hear from them was “I’m proud of you”. Never happened, and the relationships there have been a bit strained for years now.

So this party invite says it’s for my girlfriend, I didn’t include anywhere that it’s also a party to celebrate A. I’ve been bombarded by texts and calls from her family asking why I’m not having a joint party for them and how selfish I am for that. The best part about this is the fact A doesn’t even care, she’s actually relieved to be out of the spotlight for a day.

It’s their parents and extended family that are all hurt about it. I only have one sibling and we’re not twins so I feel bad that they’ve had to share literally everything their whole lives, and that my girlfriend has pretty much lived in A’s shadow for so long.

I kind of wanted to celebrate just her for once, but AITA for not making it also her sister’s party?

