October 27, 2024 at 6:22 am

Hairstylist Urged Customers Not To Use AI-Generated Hair Photos For Hair Ideas

by Matthew Gilligan

Great, another AI-generated problem that we need to be wary of…

A hairstylist named Amanda posted a video on TikTok and, by the sound of it, she’s no fan of AI and the effect that it’s having on her industry.

Amanda said, “I’m really not trying to be mean when I say this, but if you’re going to get your hair done, and you show your hairstylist a picture that’s AI-generated, it’s fake.”

She added, “We can’t give you AI hair. Don’t do that.”

Does everything really have to be this complicated?!?!

Check out her video.

Please show your hairstylist a picture that is not AI as your hair inspo #hairinspo #ai #hairstylistproblems #hairstylistlife #fallhairinspo

This is what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And another viewer spoke up.

AI is ruining our haircuts now, too?

