‘Have you noticed this when you check out?’ – Consumer Advocate Explains How Chipotle Defrauded Customers And Is Not Facing A Class Action Lawsuit

It seems like a lot of folks have been putting Chipotle on blast lately, so it may not come as a huge surprise that the Mexican chain restaurant is in the middle of a class-action lawsuit…

And a TikTokker named Angela was nice enough to explain what’s going on in a viral video.

Angela said that the class-action lawsuit states that Chipotle charged customers more money when they ordered on the restaurant’s app or its website and disguised the extra fees as tax.

She explained, “The class-action lawsuit also notes that separating a delivery fee, which they make visible from a service fee, which is theoretically the same thing because it’s not a tip, is not a fair play.”

Angela asked viewers, “Have you noticed this when you check out?”

Sounds kinda fishy, huh…?

