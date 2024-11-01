October 31, 2024 at 8:21 pm

‘Have you noticed this when you check out?’ – Consumer Advocate Explains How Chipotle Defrauded Customers And Is Not Facing A Class Action Lawsuit

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@thelawyerangela

It seems like a lot of folks have been putting Chipotle on blast lately, so it may not come as a huge surprise that the Mexican chain restaurant is in the middle of a class-action lawsuit…

And a TikTokker named Angela was nice enough to explain what’s going on in a viral video.

Source: TikTok

Angela said that the class-action lawsuit states that Chipotle charged customers more money when they ordered on the restaurant’s app or its website and disguised the extra fees as tax.

Source: TikTok

She explained, “The class-action lawsuit also notes that separating a delivery fee, which they make visible from a service fee, which is theoretically the same thing because it’s not a tip, is not a fair play.”

Angela asked viewers, “Have you noticed this when you check out?”

Sounds kinda fishy, huh…?

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@thelawyerangela

Have u noticed this?? #chipotle #classaction #lawsuit #classactionlawsuit

♬ original sound – 💥 LAWYER Angela 💥

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Don’t do me wrong, Chipotle!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter