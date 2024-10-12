He Found Out His Girlfriend Was Cheating, So He Got Her Mother On His Side

There’s nothing more painful than betrayal, especially when it’s someone you planned a future with.

So, what would you do if you found out your significant other had been cheating on you?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and decided to go for the jugular.

Here’s how he broke up with her.

Cheat on me? I’ll destroy your relationship with your mother. One of my college buddies found out that his girlfriend of 2 years was cheating on him, and he was literally crying in his car for a few days — he was planning on marriage and kids and the white picket fence with her. He didn’t tell her he knew, so he told her that he was going to his parent’s house for a few days to help them with some repairs. Instead, he hung out with us and cried, literally cried in front of his buddies for a couple of days. We helped him get out of it.

He finally pulled himself together and hatched a plan.

He sobered up and told us how he was going to destroy her, and I didn’t even understand it at the time. But he was headed to a famous law school and was thinking way ahead of us. He drove to his girlfriend’s mother’s house, over an hour outside of town, with her items from his apartment nicely boxed up and said he wanted to leave them with her for the GF. GF’s mom and him had met several times, he had gone to their Thanksgiving, etc.

She was so confused.

GF’s mom was like, OK, but why? Not suspecting anything was wrong.

And he said something brief like, “I don’t think we’ll be seeing each other again, but I needed to get this box back to her. But thank you for everything you’ve done for me. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.” GF’s mom is stunned and tries to ask why and what, but my friend just starts crying (I don’t think intentionally), runs off, and drives away.

Her mother felt really bad for him.

He never broke up with the GF — never even contacted her — she heard about it from her mom, who called her immediately, and he received confused and angry texts from the now-ex on his drive home.

A little while later (at least a couple of weeks), he gets an email from the GF’s mom. I don’t remember the specifics, but it was not “I apologize for my daughter” but more like “I hope you find a woman who loves you unconditionally” or something to that effect. He responded with something like “Thanks, your note means a lot to me” — nothing negative.

She never let her daughter live it down.

Dude is now an up-and-coming lawyer and still gets texts from the ex saying that she constantly hears from her mom how she ruined it with the one good guy she had and how she doesn’t deserve to be happy. My friend has never responded to one text and blocked her from FB. Of course, this was all 100% planned – my friend wanted the hurt to come from someone who would stay in his ex’s life, not from someone who would be quickly forgotten. He deliberately created a rift in the closest relationship that two women can have. And all in a friendly 60-second conversation with no harsh words or accusations.

Yikes! That was the perfect way to go about it!

Let’s see what the fine folks at Reddit had to say about his decision.

This person is so proud of him.

As this person points out, he must’ve had solid evidence she was actually cheating.

Here’s a great point.

This person is happy he took the high road.

He’s going to make an excellent lawyer.

He’s rational, knows how to process emotions, and obviously has excellent communication skills.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.