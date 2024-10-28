Her Best Friend Put $500 Worth Of Catering On Her Credit Card Without Asking, So She Blocked Her And Ended Their Friendship

Lifelong best friends should have each other’s backs, right?

But what happens when one friend takes that a little too far?

One woman found herself in a financial fiasco after her childhood BFF decided to charge her for the catering at her son’s first birthday party—without permission.

Now, she’s questioning whether cutting ties was too extreme or totally justified.

Check out the details!

AITA for blocking my childhood best friend after she tried to make me pay for the catering at her son’s first birthday? So here’s the thing—me (28F) and Anna (28F) have been best friends since forever. Like, we grew up together, went through school, first breakups, everything. Naturally, when she had her baby, I was thrilled for her. I even helped plan the baby shower and got super involved in her life as a new mom. But recently, things have gotten weird. Anna’s son turned one last weekend, and she wanted to throw a huge party. I’m talking over-the-top: rented venue, professional catering, decorations, the whole shebang.

Ah, the classic first-time-mom-baby-turning-one scenario.

Now, I thought we were just going to have a nice little family-and-friends thing, but nope, Anna had a vision. Fine, no biggie. I figured she could do whatever made her happy for her son’s big day. Fast forward to a week before the party. Anna starts hinting that she’s “a little stressed” about costs and how “tight things are right now.” I get it, having a baby is expensive, but she kept bringing it up in every conversation. I offered to help with decorations or pick up some snacks, but she waved it off, saying she had everything under control.

Can’t say ya didn’t try.

The day of the party comes, and it’s chaos, balloons everywhere, a bouncy house, tons of people I didn’t even know. I show up early to help set up, and Anna’s running around like a headless chicken. Then, as we’re putting out the decorations, she casually says, “Oh, by the way, I put the catering on your card.” I hadn’t even seen a catering bill, let alone agreed to pay for one. “Uh, what do you mean you put it on my card?” I asked, trying to stay calm.

WHAT.

She looked at me like I was being dramatic and goes, “Yeah, you know I’ve been struggling. I figured you wouldn’t mind covering it, and I’ll pay you back later.” Excuse me?! First of all, I never once said she could use my card, and second, I had no clue how much this catering even cost. When I asked, she shrugged and said, “Only about $500. It’s not a big deal.” $500! For food I didn’t even order or agree to pay for. I told her no way. I wasn’t paying for something she never asked permission for, and frankly, I didn’t have that kind of money just lying around.

The audacity!

She acted all shocked and hurt, saying I was being selfish and how it was her son’s first birthday. As if I’m supposed to go into debt for a party I didn’t even throw! We had a massive argument in front of some of her other friends, and I ended up leaving early. Later that night, she blew up my phone with texts saying I ruined her son’s day, that I was being a terrible friend, and how I didn’t understand how hard things are for her right now. I just couldn’t believe the audacity. After everything, I blocked her. I couldn’t deal with the guilt-tripping, especially over something so ridiculous.

I mean, truly.

Now, some mutual friends have reached out, saying I was too harsh and that I should’ve just helped her out because “she’s struggling.” But I feel like she crossed a line. You don’t just throw someone’s money into your plans without asking them, right? So, AITA for blocking her? Or did I overreact?

Sure, friends help each other in tough times, but it seems like this crossed into a whole new territory.

Reddit thinks the friend was definitely in the wrong here.

Let’s remind everyone that she is an actual THIEF.

That she literally made the biggest overstep.

And that this was just way out of line.

Maybe next time, Anna will think twice before mixing friendship with finances.

Guess the only thing on the menu today is a $500 bill and a broken friendship.

