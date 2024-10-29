Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her So He Could Move To His Home Town To Care For His Mother After She Got Cancer, So She Moved On With Her Life. But Now That His Mom Passed He’s Upset That She Won’t Take Him Back.

When you find out that your mother is sick and is not expected to make it, it is emotionally devastating and can impact you in many ways.

What would you do if the man you were dating got this news, so he decided to break up with you so he could move home to care for his mom?

That is what the woman in this story experienced, and her ex and her friends are upset that she won’t take him back after his mother passed.

Check it out.

AITAH for telling my ex I’m not single for his benefit? Ex boyfriend Jason (m) and I (f) are in our early 30s, we’d been dating for 5 years and had planned on marriage, kids, financially planning our future. He left me early summer of 2023.

That is awful.

His mom was dealing with a cancer that was caught late and he couldn’t handle being in a relationship. He had to go home and be there with his family. Of course I’m upset for him, his mom, and our relationship.

Very kind of her.

Admittedly, I said something like don’t end us, I can support you, I can fly out every so often and help you like wash your clothes and get you food and hold down the fort here so all is well when you come home. So, after that I realized I had no one to comfort me outside of my parents.

People need to remember she is going through something too.

If I said I miss him, our friends said well his mom is terminal. If someone asked if I’d been in touch I’d say no because Jason didn’t want to talk to me, well his mom is terminal. My heartbreak had to take a backseat. I get it I do but like no one I cared about cared that I was sad and alone. And I got on with my life, changed the apartment, and only recently started dating again. And on Monday Jason calls me. His mom had passed months ago, I express my condolences. We chat a bit catching up and he asks if I want to get back together.

He needs to accept that it is over.

No. Jason said we could start over. Still no. Well he wants to know why? I said I don’t have those feelings anymore and moved on. Now he’s upset and mentioned that I offered to keep home open for him. That’s when we were dating still! So, I said I don’t trust him not to toss me away when he has a crisis. He mentions that a mutual friend said I was still single.

She handled it very well I think.

I said I’m not single for your benefit and then hung up since he won’t get want he want from me. He didn’t want me around at any capacity when he was most vulnerable. That was his choice and I had to accept it. But what if something happens to his grandparents, dad or siblings? I just have to be situationally single because my partner doesn’t want me there because he can’t deal with me being around? Another friend called me yesterday to ask what happened and I told him. He said I should have just politely declined and that Jason is dealing with a lot. I said I did say no twice or so before it reached that point. Well, his mom just passed. I said sorry for snapping? So now some friends think poorly of me and like two are just being normal. And it’s messing with me that people outside of my parents think I’m being petty and lacking in compassion when I don’t know what I was supposed to do. AITA?

He is the one who ended the relationship, why would he be upset that she doesn’t want to restart it?

Take a look at some of the comments people had below.

Great advice from this person.

She is not an emotional safety net.

Yup, he needs to move on.

This commenter makes some great points.

People should have acknowledged her pain.

Both of them experienced trauma, only she is moving on.

He’s showing his true colors, assuming she’d be waiting.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.