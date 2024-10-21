Her Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her, So She Messed With His Dating Profile To Make Sure Other Ladies Knew The Truth

It’s never a good idea to date a cheater.

Won’t stop cheating? Well now everyone knows I dated this guy for 5 years. He was really a bad person. Beat me up several times, serial cheater, typical narcissist. Took me a while before I could actually leave him, but that’s neither here nor there.

I caught him cheating on me sooo many times and finally started messing with him. I found an active skout account he had and was fuming. So instead of confronting him and getting punched, I changed the password and recovery email for the dating profile to some new ones I’d made.

Then once I was sure he’d never be able to get into it, I changed his bio to explain who he was with proof. He only found out like 3 years after the fact because one of his friends found his profile and showed him. Not really crazy, but it was a small win for me at the time. Pretty sure the account is still up, but this was about 8 years ago so who knows if it’s still there.

If you’re curious, I obviously finally got away from him and I’m happy and safe now while he’s still a miserable loser and a lot more people know who he really is. Probably more of a public service announcement than revenge but oh well

