Her Friend Suggested That They Get An Injectable Weight Loss Supplement Together, And Was Offended When She Didn’t Jump At The Idea

Friendly bonding activities usually include going to the movies, shopping, and manicures.

But this woman‘s friend, she suggested that they both get an injectable weight loss supplement together instead.

When she refused, saying she was fine with her body and weight, the friend took offense and thought that she is calling her fat.

Read the story below for all the details!

AITA for telling a friend I don’t need Ozempic? This is a fight between me (23F) and my friend Hannah (23F). For context, I am quite short and skinny. Like if I lost 5 to 10 more pounds, I would look sickly. Hannah is about a foot taller than me, and has gained some weight in recent years.

This woman does not make comments about diet and weight.

Hannah and I regularly go out to eat together. I know that she is unhappy with her weight, but I have never made a comment about it because it’s none of my business. And because I don’t like to encourage diet talk as someone with a former eating disorder.

Her friend suggested that they both get Ozempic together.

Last week, the two of us were getting dinner, and Hannah was super jazzed up because she had just discovered what Ozempic is. Don’t ask me how she hadn’t heard about it before. She was talking about it and jokingly said, “We could do it together. It’d be like a fun bonding activity!”

She said she was happy with her weight, but her friend misunderstood her response.

I responded, not jokingly, because I don’t like to make jokes about weight. “I’m okay, I’m already quite slender as is.” I didn’t think much about it but later, Hannah texted me saying that she was mad about the comment, and that I was a jerk for calling her fat. From my perspective, I was trying to state a fact and just get out of talking about weight loss. AITAH?

