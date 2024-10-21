Her Friend’s Dog Destroyed Her Couch, But Her Friend Thinks She Should Still Be Able To Bring Her “Emotional Support” Animal Into Her House

Many people love dogs and jump at the opportunity to host them, pet them, you name it.

This woman let her friend bring her emotional support dog over, but the little pooch ruined her couch.

Now she doesn’t want to let it back inside but her friend is acting like she doesn’t understand why.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for not allowing my friend to bring her “emotional support animal” to my house after it destroyed my furniture the last time? I (19F) have a close friend, Amy (21F), who has a small dog that she refers to as her emotional support animal. I’m a huge animal lover and have no problem with pets in general, so when she asked if she could bring her dog over a few months ago for a small gathering, I was totally fine with it. However, during that visit, her dog completely destroyed one of my couch cushions by chewing it up and also scratched the legs of my coffee table.

She doesn’t want the dog at her house again.

Amy apologized, but she kind of brushed it off and said, “He’s still learning to behave in new environments.” I didn’t push back too much because I know the dog is important to her, but I was pretty upset because it cost me quite a bit to replace the damaged items. Fast forward to now, Amy asked if she could bring her dog to my place again for another get-together. I politely told her that I wasn’t comfortable with the dog coming this time because of what happened last time, and I don’t want any more of my furniture ruined.

Amy is upset.

Amy got really upset and said that I was being insensitive to her mental health needs. She insisted that she needs the dog with her at all times and that I’m making her feel excluded by not allowing the dog. I suggested that she leave the dog at home just for a couple of hours or that we meet somewhere else, but she said I’m being unreasonable.

She wonders if she should let Amy bring the dog.

Now, some of our mutual friends are saying I should let the dog come to keep the peace, but I don’t think it’s fair that I should risk more damage to my home. AITA for refusing to let her bring her emotional support dog to my house again?

She should tell her how much it cost to fix the damage the dog did last time.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

Here’s the perspective of someone who loves dogs…

This reader points out that the dog is obviously not a trained service animal.

Another reader thinks the friend needs therapy.

This reader makes a very good point about the last visit…

Maybe tell Amy that she can only bring the dog if she agrees (in writing) to pay to fix anything the dog destroys.

That will probably change her tune.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.