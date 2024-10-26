Her Husband Has Been Friends With The Same Group Of People Since High School, But She Doesn’t Want To Invite One Of Them To Their Reception

After a year of marriage and a baby, one woman and her husband are finally hosting their wedding reception.

But there’s one member of the friend group who might not make the guest list—the single girl with a talent for awkward moments and shady behavior.

Read on for the story.

AITA if l invite everyone from my husband’s friend group except one girl to our wedding reception? I (25F) have been married to my husband (27M) for a year now, but we’re finally having the reception in December this year. My husband has a friend group since high school. They went to school together. Besides us, it consists of 5 couples and 3 single ppl. The girl (27F) I mentioned is the only single girl in the group. Let’s call her Tiffany.

Everyone knows a Tiffany.

Tiffany dated one of the guys (27M) for 5 years before breaking up with him after she cheated on him. He quickly moved on and started dating a younger coworker (24F). They have been dating for 2 years now. She was very bitter over the breakup and caused a stir in the friend group even though it was all her fault. I am considering not inviting her due to an incident that happened last year during Christmas. That year, we all got gifts for each other. We hosted the Christmas event at our house and everyone came on time except her. Not only was she late, she also didn’t greet my husband and I, but she greeted everyone else. She also got everyone gifts except for my husband and I citing that she only got gifts for the “real couples.”

Wow. That’s just wrong.

I brushed it off the first time, but she said it again twice. She left early and everyone including us were confused as to why she acted like that.

Most of the friend group sided with us, but a girl and a guy were defending her, claiming her social awkwardness and inability to read social cues were why she acted the way she did. I felt like her words and actions were so deliberate like there’s no way she forgot to get us gifts or greet us. She knew better. It felt rude and on purpose.

Weird how it felt that way..it probably was!

Even though half of the group dislike her, the other half are still fond of her and close to her. They hang out with her regularly. We still hang out with them too, but without that girl in attendance. Tiffany also reacted poorly to news of my pregnancy. She asked if it was on accident, if we truly loved each other, etc. It was the strangest reaction I had to my pregnancy.

You’re kidding.

For some context, I dated my husband for 2 years before our engagement and marriage. We have a baby. We also have known each other for nearly 10 years and were close friends for most of that time before we started dating. I was not part of this friend group until we started dating even though I also went to school with them. My husband also isn’t close to her and never had been. They have never gotten along. She’s really sweet to the other women in the friend group except me. We’re the only married couple with a baby in the group. Everyone else is dating seriously. No engagements yet. I’m making this post because I’m reading that it’s rude to exclude one person out of a whole friend group to a wedding. Just wondering if I’m in the wrong for this. My husband is supportive and we both don’t want to invite her.

With a history of rude remarks, questionable behavior, and a general lack of respect, it’s no wonder she’s hesitant to invite Tiffany.

But the tricky part is the friend group—some still hold her in high regard. Is leaving her out too much of a snub or just common sense?

Reddit says it’s totally fine. Encouraged, even.

This person says the answer is simply no…even inviting her will cause drama.

This person doesn’t think she likes THEM, so why even entertain the thought?

This person even has a hypothetical answer for if anyone ever questioned them.

Sometimes, cutting the toxic energy isn’t rude—it’s just smart party planning.

If someone isn’t going to celebrate your marriage, why would you invite them to a reception?

