Her Roommate Found Out She Was Pregnant And Asked Her To Move Out. Now She’s Refusing And Her Roommate Says She’s Ruining Her Life.

Finding out your pregnant is a moment that changes everyone’s life, for better or worse.

I can only imagine that getting that news when you’re already 7 months along would spend anyone into a tailspin.

This woman’s roommate wants her to move out so she and her baby daddy can have a happy little family, but she can’t afford it and is refusing.

The details are below!

AITA for refusing to move out even though my roommate is 7 months pregnant? Hi guys, last week my roommate Becca found out she is not only pregnant but seven months along. She texted me that we had to talk today and I had assumed she would be moving out soon for more space when the baby comes. Instead she told me I have to move out to make space for the nursery and her baby daddy to move in.

She has a lot of good reasons for not wanting to move right away.

I’m on a terrible salary and cannot afford anywhere else to live, plus like she wants me to move out right now so she can prepare for the baby. Even if I wanted to move out now, the apartment rentals in my area are either too expensive or well below living standards so I don’t want to move.

Her roommate is obviously upset.

She went absolutely crazy the moment I told her I wouldn’t move out, because I’m ruining her motherhood experience by not letting her family live together. I pay rent here and my names on the lease until at least the end of the year. I’m not gonna pull out of the lease and I told her that if she wants her little family together that she should move and I’ll find someone to half the cheap rent with. That made her start crying and saying how I just want to ruin her life to the point her baby daddy had to console her and tell me to get out of their way already. I’ve not heard her stop crying since but I think I’m totally valid that I don’t want to leave. Aita for not wanting to move out?

I think that at the moment, it is what it is.

Let’s find out if Reddit thinks she’s making a bad call.

The top comment says this is her roommates problem to solve.

The lease is a legal document.

She might have to be the one to move out.

There are a lot of unanswered questions.

It’s as simple as that.

You can’t just move with nowhere to go and no money.

The roommate needs to understand that her news has changed other people’s lives, too.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.