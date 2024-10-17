His Daughter Wanted To Play Video Games In The Living Room Even Though His Niece Couldn’t Sleep Because Of It. Now His Daughter Is Accusing Him Of Prioritizing Others Over Her.

Dealing with teenagers as a parent can get tricky, especially when it comes to asking the kids to make changes to their routines!

AITA for “prioritizing my niece” I have a daughter 15f right now. My niece 17f is going to be staying with us for a bit because her parents are going on a trip she’ll be with us for around 10 days.

Anyways her school starts quite early so she has to get up by around 6:00 am now our house is further away from her school than her house is so she has to get up even earlier around 5:30 AM. My daughters school only starts at 9:00 am and our school is nearby so she usually gets up by 7:30-7:45. She plays video games usually after dinner I’m okay with it nowadays because she’s almost 16. So as long as she gets at least 8 hours of sleep I’m generally fine with it.

My niece will be staying in the living room where the TV is. She says she’ll sleep by 9:00 so I told her I’d give her some quiet time before she could sleep. She’s fine with us being in the living room but doesn’t want the TV on. I told my daughter she can’t play video games in the living room after 8:15pm.

Unfortunately she has her PC in the living room and she says she doesn’t want to miss out on playing with friends at night and that she’ll miss out a lot. I get it but my niece has to get up early and it’s important for her to get good sleep as she’s under a lot of pressure in school right now.

So I just told her no and to just adjust for a bit. My daughter got really angry and said I’m prioritizing her and that I’m spoiling my niece and I shouldn’t be depriving her of video games. I told her she can play before and has plenty of time but she refuses to budge and she’s now upset.

