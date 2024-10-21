His Roommate Threw Out A Box Of Lightbulbs, So He Left Him Literally In The Dark When He Moved Out

A little thing like a lightbulb can turn into a big deal.

In today’s story, a man throws out a box of lightbulbs his roommate was saving, so he bides his time to exact his revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Threw out the light bulbs, did you? I was living with a roommate and his GF in a 2 bedroom apartment. Back in the day before LED bulbs were king but CFLs were a thing, I’d replaced a bunch of incandescent bulbs with CFLs to save money on the electric bill. The savings weren’t insignificant since my roomie’s GF left the lights on all the time.

He kept the lightbulbs.

I’d packed away the old bulbs to replace the CFLs with when we moved out (since they last for ages I wasn’t gonna leave them!) and stored the box of old bulbs in our storage closet. The time came for me to move out, but roomie and his GF were going to stay and renew the lease by themselves. When I was done packing and cleaning I went looking for the box of old bulbs but couldn’t find it.

He got revenge on his roommate.

Turns out roomie had dumped them at some point. I found the box in a different closet full of his stuff. So the last thing I did before I left was take all of my light bulbs and split without a word.

The roommate’s girlfriend was mad.

Later that night his GF was quite annoyed to come home to a dark apartment and called me all upset about it. I told her to talk to him. All I did was take the property I’d purchased and the bulbs that I’d saved to put back were gone. S he snarled at me and hung up.

The roommate appreciated the revenge.

He took it well. Texted me the next day and said “I guess I deserved that. Well played.” He’s long since moved away, but we still keep in touch.

I love that the roommate got the point of the revenge and is still friends with him.

Roommates really need to leave each other’s stuff alone!

Ask before you trash.

