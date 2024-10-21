His Wife Kept Gifting Him Random Homemade Presents Despite Him Asking For Specific Gifts, So He Refused Her Latest Craft And She’s Calling Him Ungrateful

Everyone likes receiving gifts, but some people are better at choosing them than others.

So when a loved one tells you exactly what they want, the best thing you can do is give it to them and count it as a win.

That’s not what this man’s wife did; she ignored his request.

He was disappointed and refused the gift, and now she thinks he’s in the wrong.

Let’s read the story.

AITA for returning my homemade wife’s birthday gift to me and telling her I don’t want it. I then went out and bought what I actually wanted I need an outside opinion on this. This has been an ongoing issue that I have talked to her multiple times about. My wife makes less money than me and is the type of person who prefers to make her own gifts for people. The issue is she will do this even if the person doesn’t want what she makes. I will use myself as an example. For the past few years, she has made every single gift I have been given. No matter what I asked for, I get a homemade gift, doesn’t matter if it is cheap or not.

It can be very frustrating to ask for something specific, and not get it.

Last Christmas I asked for a few new things and I got a homemade scarf. I always get her stuff she wants. I have talked to her about this multiple times. My birthday was yesterday and I asked her to give me a book. It was only 25 dollars and I sent her the link.

He made a very clear and simple request.

I opened the gift and she made some homemade bookmarks. It wasn’t even the type of bookmarks I like. They were made from fabric and I like the wooden ones. I must have made a face because she asked what was wrong. I told her I didn’t want these. I made it so clear what I actually wanted and I have talked to her so many times. I handed them back and went out to buy the book. We had a big fight when I got back. She claims that I am being ungrateful and rude. AITA?

Maybe now she will remember his request.

Let’s read what Redditors have to say about this.

Someone shares a good idea.

The first paragraph caught me off guard.

Someone makes a not-so-nice suggestion.

Another commenter suggests a homemade gift

This person shares a similar experience… about their ‘ex’.

What did she expect?

This poor man is long-suffering.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.