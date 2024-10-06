Homeowner Reveals The Problems You Can Encounter When Buying A House From An Ownership Group. – ‘it has been nothing but a nightmare.’

A woman got emotional while filming a TikTok video that she posted and she had good reason: she feels ripped off after buying what she called her “dream home.”

She said to viewers, “Man, I didn’t want to take this to TikTok, but feel like I have no other option. I’m at the end of my rope. Two years ago, we bought what we thought was our dream home with Oakwood Homes in Colorado, and it has been nothing but a nightmare.”

She said that the house has had all kinds of issues and added, “We’re paying $3,400 a month for this house, and it’s falling apart, and its nothing we can do about it.”

The woman cited one example and said that the home’s air conditioning unit broke despite only being two years old and that they noticed insulation on the unit.

She said, “We have two young children; it could quite literally catch our home on fire when we turn the heat on.”

She told viewers, “We’re going to have to use what money we have left to sue them like our neighbors have to do.”

She added, “Unfortunately for us, the economy has put our family in a really ****** spot the last couple years, and we didn’t really want to shell out our savings account and our emergency money to fight our home builder in court, but now we don’t have an option.”

She explained, “We want to sell our home and move, but we can’t, because it needs to be fixed to sell it, to move, and they will not fix it. We’re supposed to be under a warranty. Mark my words. Never will I live in a new construction home again in my life, ever. I’m done.”

It sounds like she got royally screwed over.

