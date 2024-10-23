Homeowner Talked About How She Got Her Neighbor To Remove A Junk Car From the Street In Front Of Her House

There’s nothing like a neighbor’s eyesore to get a homeowner fired up.

And a woman named Mel finally got sick of staring at the junk car her neighbor parked in front of her house…so she took matters into her own hands!

Mel said, “Why did I buy a 50-pack of ‘Final Warning’ stickers off of Amazon? Well I couldn’t just buy one, they made me buy 50. I only needed one.”

She continued, “And this is why. I live in a town that’s busy. They got crime up the yin-yang. So if something happens in your neighborhood, you’re going to get no help from the city, unfortunately. They’re busy doing stuff.”

Mel said she bought the stickers because she wanted her neighbor to get broken-down junk cars off the street in front of her house.

Mel says she purchased the “warning” stickers to entice a neighbor to move his junk cars out from in front of her home.

She explained that she lives between two mechanics and they bring home vehicles to work on and leave them parked on the street in front of her house.

Mel said, “I’m trying to do this thing where I don’t let people take advantage of me. I don’t want to be walked on, because it hurts.”

She added, “I spoke with both of these young men. I spoke to Kevin. You know what, I thought Kevin was going to be the problem, but he wasn’t. He was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m sorry. Let me get all these cars out of here.’ He really worked with me. So me and Kevin are great.”

But then there was the other neighbor…

Mel said, “Now this gentleman, I don’t know his name because he pretends he doesn’t speak English. Which is totally fine if you don’t speak English, but you are lying, bro, because I heard you on the phone. We live right next to each other, I heard you on the phone speaking English.”

Mel said her husband talked with the man, who claimed he didn’t know who owned the car parked in front of her house…even though someone else had already told Mel it was his.

She decided to put a “Final Warning” sticker on the car and it was gone by the next day.

Bam!

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer asked a question.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared a story.

She was pretty tired of this eyesore…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.