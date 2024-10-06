Horrible Parents Kicked This Little Girl Out Of Their House, So She Went To Stay With Her Grandma. Now The Parents Are In Trouble Because The Cops Took Away Their Other Children.

It’s daunting when children have to live with the fate of their parent’s bad choices.

Things weren’t easy for this girl when she was living with her mother and stepdad, but it got worse when she got in a fight with them.

Check out how they ended up kicking her out of the house, and how she saved her stepsiblings from the same fate.

AITA for getting my step-siblings taken away after my mom and step-dad kicked me out? My parents split up a couple of years ago because my mom cheated. I haven’t seen my dad since he left because he moved out of state but he calls or texts sometimes.

She detested her mother and her choices.

So I lived with my mom even though I didn’t want to because she moved her boyfriend in and I hate both of them. He came with two kids (7M, 5M) that he has most of the time and they are the worst behaved kids I’ve ever met.

These kids were a real menace!

I was always in trouble because I would have to babysit them but they crash around and break things and I’m not allowed to punish them but it’s my fault anyway since I was watching them. They broke the TV throwing a baseball in the house and my stepdad lost his mind and demanded I pay him back for it. I told him I was sick of being blamed for his awful kids and he could shove it.

Everyone kept blaming this poor girl for things the bad kids did.

It turned into a big fight and they kicked me out and told me not to come back until my attitude was better. They took my phone so I tried to call my dad from a friend’s phone but he never answered and I couldn’t remember my grandma’s number. My friend told her parents even though I asked her not to tell anyone and they called the cops and it turned into a whole thing.

Her mother made the story up and things got worse.

My mom told them that I ran away because I was mad I had to babysit but they didn’t believe her I guess. My grandma finally came and picked me up and she says I’m staying with her until my dad can get here to take me back with him. My mom called my grandma last week yelling because her boyfriend’s kids got taken away to go live with their mom because of the whole thing and it’s my fault.

She isn’t sure if she’s welcomed at her grandma’s place.

My grandma says it’s not my problem but I know the kids hate going to their mom’s because they pitch a fit any weekend they have to go. Also I know this is a big hassle for my grandma even though she doesn’t say anything and it’s not good for her health.

The dad seems to be back in the picture.

Now my dad has to come back from overseas to deal with it too. Maybe I should have just apologized even though it wasn’t my fault and waited it out.

This mother has made way too many bad choices!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

This user suggests this girl to take care of herself because none of what happened was her fault.

That’s right! This user talks with a lot of love and care towards the kid.

Agreed! This kid was never at fault for the situation.

This user thinks the situation went out of control and the girl had nothing to do with it.

Sounds about right! The cops had more reasons to take the kids away.

Commentators know that it is the parent’s fault!

These parents really need to be held accountable for ruining their child’s mental health!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.