Husband Keeps Pushing Wife To Talk About A Family Tragedy, But She Just Wants Space And Quiet To Process

AITA for repeatedly trying to talk to my wife? I (31m) have been married to my wife (29f) for almost 7 years. We have a great relationship, I love her and I know she loves me. The issue I have is that 3 weeks ago, my wife had a miscarriage. It was her fifth pregnancy- our second, (second pregnancy, one loss for us. We have a son). She has two kids with her ex husband, and she also lost one with him.

She is also an extremely private person (example: she didn’t even tell me she lost the baby with her ex husband. Her stepmom did). Since we’ve been together she’s lost all her grandparents, a brother, and her mother and I’ve never seen her shed a tear. You could see she’s upset but she will not talk about it. So she miscarried our baby, and when she came home from the doctor’s office she was stone faced. No reaction at all. At first I thought it was shock, trauma, I don’t know.

I’ve asked her how she is, I took all the time I could off work so I could do everything with the kids and the house, but she told me to cancel the time off. She said she was fine, she didn’t need anything. But since then I’ve “caught” for lack of a better word her crying several times when she’s alone. I’m talking whole body shaking with tears kind of crying. When I asked her about it, she denied she was even crying.

I keep trying to talk to her because I don’t want her to feel like she’s alone but any time I bring it up she gets angry and lashes out and tells me to leave her alone about it. Her dad told me to leave her alone like she said, but I feel like I’d be a bad husband if I did that. AITA?

