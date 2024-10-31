‘I have no clue how this could have happened.’ – Instant Pot Owner Warned People After She Had A Concerning Incident

Are instant pots the best, or what?

Of course, they are!

But, according to a TikTokker named Elizabeth, you gotta be careful with those things…

Elizabeth told viewers that she started cooking beans in her Instant Pot…but she forgot to use the bowl insert.

She realized that she messed up and she turned her Instant Pot over to dump out the beans.

After flipping it over, Elizabeth saw that the Instant Pot had a hole burned through the bottom and she could see the wiring on the inside of it.

She told viewers in the video’s caption, “This is just from use. That is a fire [hazard] so it was kinda a happy accident that I accidentally put the beans in there.”

Take a look at the video.

This sounds dangerous!

