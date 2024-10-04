‘I’m in Kmart getting clothes for my daughter.’ – Mom Asks An Important Question About The Super Short Shorts For Girls

It seems like kids today are pressured to grow up too fast.

All you have to do is walk through the girls’ clothing section of a department store. In this case it’s a Kmart in Australia.

“I’m in Kmart getting clothes for my daughter,” says mom and TikToker @_altheadawn in her viral video.

“Look at this,” Althea says while holding a pair of little girl’s shorts in front of the camera.

Then she pauses so we can process the pair of shorts she has showed us. The have colorful flower appliqués on them.

“Why are they so ******* small?!”

If you ever doubted why feminism still exists, this is a good example.

“These are boys’ ones,” Althea says, holding up the girls’ shorts in front of the boys’ pair to show how much longer the latter are.

“Honestly, I ******* hate this.”

You can hear in this mom’s voice passionate she is about the issue.

“I ended up going with boys’ cargo shorts,” reads her caption. “Because she would literally hang out of these.”

She used the hashtag for Kmart, but didn’t mention the company’s handle and they don’t appear to have left a comment.

Watch the full clip.

@_altheadawn I feel the the video is not doing justice to just how short these are😭 i ended up going with boys cargo shorts bc her nappy would literally hang out of these!!! #toddlermum #toddlerclothes #kmart ♬ original sound – Althea

Here is what folks are saying.

It was sad to see this issue is so common.

I think they’d be cute if they were longer!

I’m not surprised this has been going on forever.

It would grab my attention, too.

I don’t remember clothes being like this when I was little.

I hate this too! But how do we change it?

Hint: don’t buy them.

