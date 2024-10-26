Impatient Customer Wouldn’t Wait For Their Turn In The Queue, So The Cashier Went Back And Rang Everything Twice Just To Mess With Them

It’s so frustrating to have to stand in a long or slow line when you’re in a hurry.

That said, it’s just part of life, and nothing good comes of making everyone else’s day harder, too.

These customers didn’t understand that fact, so when they continued to act impatient, the cashier dealt out some petty revenge.

Check out the details below.

Just wait your turn. This happened to me about ten years ago but I still think about it. I was checking out at the grocery store and packing my groceries to hurry up because there was a line and no bagging clerk available.

I had not yet finished my debit transaction on the machine. It was asking if I wanted cash back. The guy in line behind me reached over and pushed no. What the hell?

I needed cash back! I got mad and was yelling at him! How dare he shove his way forward and mess with my money! He said he was in a hurry and offered me $100 cash.

I told him that I didn’t want his money. The cashier said she had to cancel the transaction and start over because he interfered with my transaction.

She later told me she does that sometimes when dealing with mean! She was the queen of petty!

