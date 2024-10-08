October 8, 2024 at 3:22 am

‘I’ve made maybe 300 ghost job listings.’ – Man Said He Was Fired Because He Refused To Post Any More “Ghost Jobs” On Indeed For His Company

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you ever heard of a “ghost job” before?

I hadn’t until I watched this video, but now my eyes have been opened!

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Ceros and he talked to viewers about how a ghost job actually cost him his own job.

He told viewers, “I got fired from my second job because I wouldn’t post a ghost job.”

FYI, ghost jobs are online listings for jobs that don’t actually exist. Ceros said he was a hiring manager and he had to post job openings on websites.

He said that he had previously posted ghost jobs on the orders from his boss and it was meant to “encourage employees to work harder.”

Ceros said that the exact opposite thing happened because workers at his company kept applying but were never hired because the positions didn’t exist. This led to workers becoming frustrated.

He said, “I’ve made maybe 300 ghost job listings. I’ve made a lot. I’ve made so many. It’s insane.”

He said that he finally had enough and told his boss he wouldn’t post any more ghost jobs and was fired because of it.

Take a look at his video.

@ceroswhaley

#fyp #storytime #job #foryou #viral

♬ original sound – CerosWhaley

Now check out what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual is really going through it.

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

And this person chimed in.

Today I learned what a “ghost job” is…

