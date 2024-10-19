Jokester Shares A Discount “Hack” That You Could Use At Self-Checkout But Definitely Shouldn’t

Cutting corners is a way of life for a lot of folks these days…but is it the right thing to do?

That’s the big question presented by a TikTokker named Carson who posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about getting a discount at Kroger.

Carson said, “Is it illegal at a self-checkout to memorize an employee’s access code and pin number. To give yourself off 50%? So let’s say, cookies and ice cream, in the future? Like is that a criminal offense?”

He sarcastically added, “I’m asking for a friend. I obviously wouldn’t have done this.”

Carson wrote in the video’s caption, “My friend doesn’t want to be arrested or fined or get any employee fired.”

Check out his video.

This is what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Admit it. We’ve all thought about doing this…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.